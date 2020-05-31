COVID-19 Pandemic

As Summer Camps Debate Opening, Parents Look For Solutions

May 31, 2020 12:58 AM
With the school year coming to an end, parents in America are facing a new challenge – how to entertain their children during their break. Usually, there would be hundreds of camps open, but as the coronavirus continues to affect daily life in the US, most facilities can’t guarantee they will open. Lesia Bakalets has the story, narrated by Anna Rice.
Camera: Aleksandr Bergan

Lesia Bakalets
