Surges & Vaccines

Coronavirus cases are surging around the world and the United States faces a possible post-Thanksgiving holiday "surge upon a surge." Plugged In with Greta Van Susteren examines the situation with the pandemic as vaccines are on the horizon with Dr. Francis S. Collins, director of the U.S. National Institutes of Health, and Dr. Mizuho Morrison, an emergency room physician at the University of Southern California Medical Center. Airdate: December 2, 2020.