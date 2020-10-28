Surging Blasphemy Cases Raise Concern in Pakistan
October 28, 2020 08:28 PM
A recent surge in blasphemy accusations in Pakistan has raised concerns among human rights groups. The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan has reported more than 40 cases of blasphemy in Pakistan in the month of August alone. VOA's Arshad Momand visited the family of a man who is accused of blasphemy and filed this report, narrated by Roshan Noorzai.