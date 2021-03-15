Middle East

Syrian War Ten Years On: Idlib Battle 'Frozen'

March 15, 2021 01:59 PM
360p | 10 MB
480p | 15 MB
540p | 21 MB
720p | 53 MB
720p | 60 MB
Original | 664 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

March 15th marks ten years since the civil war began in Syria, and in many parts of the country the government of President Bashar al-Assad appears victorious. But in Idlib, the last remaining opposition stronghold, four million people are trapped in a war that some say is far from over. VOA’S Heather Murdock reports with Shadi Turk in Idlib, Syria.
Contributer: Shadi Turk, Camera: Mohammad Daboul

Heather Murdock
By
Heather Murdock
Middle East Correspondent
Latest Episodes
Mon, 03/15/2021 - 01:25 PM
Ten Years On, Syrian Refugees in US Express Loss, Hope
Ten Years On, Syrian Refugees in the US Express Loss, Hope  
Mon, 03/15/2021 - 12:30 PM
Africa 54 - March 15, 2021
A54 March 15 Upd
Mon, 03/15/2021 - 09:46 AM
New Music App Organizes Virtual Competitions – With Real Prizes!
New Music App Organizes Virtual Competitions – With Real Prizes!
Mon, 03/15/2021 - 09:39 AM
VOA Connect Episode 165, A Big Move (no captions)
A Big Move (VOA Connect Episode 165) - No Captions
Mon, 03/15/2021 - 09:20 AM
Mali Cotton Weavers Add Value to ‘White Gold’
Mali Cotton Weavers Add Value to ‘White Gold’