Syrian War Ten Years On: Idlib Battle 'Frozen'
March 15, 2021 01:59 PM
March 15th marks ten years since the civil war began in Syria, and in many parts of the country the government of President Bashar al-Assad appears victorious. But in Idlib, the last remaining opposition stronghold, four million people are trapped in a war that some say is far from over. VOA’S Heather Murdock reports with Shadi Turk in Idlib, Syria.
Contributer: Shadi Turk, Camera: Mohammad Daboul