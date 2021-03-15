Syrian War Ten Years On: Idlib Battle 'Frozen'

March 15th marks ten years since the civil war began in Syria, and in many parts of the country the government of President Bashar al-Assad appears victorious. But in Idlib, the last remaining opposition stronghold, four million people are trapped in a war that some say is far from over. VOA’S Heather Murdock reports with Shadi Turk in Idlib, Syria.

Contributer: Shadi Turk, Camera: Mohammad Daboul