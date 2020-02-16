The Americas

‘Take One, Leave One’: Mexican Idea To Help Homeless Goes Global

February 16, 2020 05:03 AM
A surprisingly simple idea to help homeless people has gone viral – and is spreading around the world. The ‘Take One, Leave One’ concept aims to offer warm clothing to the homeless. As Henry Ridgwell reports, the idea seems to have originated in Mexico, before spreading to the United States, and now to London and across Europe – with social media key in stimulating grassroots goodwill to tackle a growing problem.

Henry Ridgwell
