Tensions Over Migrants Simmer In Sweden’s Rural Far Right Stronghold

Once renowned as a tolerant and open society, Sweden has seen a marked shift to the right. The Sweden Democrats – whose roots lie in the neo-Nazi movement - came in third in May’s EU parliamentary elections, on a platform of anti-immigrant policies. Like many far right parties in Europe, the Sweden Democrats once strongly campaigned to leave the European Union. Now it has abandoned that policy, citing the chaos over Britain’s EU exit. Henry Ridgwell reports from the Sweden Democrat stronghold of Hörby.