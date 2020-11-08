Thai Protesters March to Palace Demanding Royal Reforms

Riot police spray water cannons at thousands of Thai protesters marching to the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Sunday, November 8, to demand curbs to King Maha Vajiralongkorn's powers and the removal of the government.

Police used the water cannon for only the second time in months of largely peaceful protests to demand greater democracy and the departure of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, a former junta leader.

The Royal Palace was not available for comment. It has not commented since the start of the protests.

But the king said a week ago that the protesters were still loved and that Thailand was a land of compromise, as he greeted thousands of well-wishers near the spot that the demonstrators reached Sunday.

Reuters journalists estimated more than 10,000 protesters marched from Democracy Monument in central Bangkok. Police put the number at 7,000.

The protesters brought boxes stuffed with letters for the king and left them near the palace with police agreement.

The protesters seek to put the king more clearly under the constitution, reversing changes he made shortly after taking the throne and moves he made to take personal control of the palace fortune and some army units.

(Reuters)