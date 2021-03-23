Thousands Celebrate Holi in India With Sweets Despite Coronavirus Surge

Thousands of devotees gathered in India's northern Mathura district Monday as they began Hindu “festival of colors” Holi celebrations with sweets despite India reporting 40,715 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours.

Smeared in different colors, devotees from across the country were seen collecting “laddus,” dancing and singing at the “Shri Radha Rani” temple as they celebrated the festival, flouting mask and social distancing rules.

Laddu Holi marks the beginning of the festival celebrations. As part of the ritual, laddus are flung at devotees from the temple's terrace and they in turn compete with each other to catch the holy offering. It is believed that Lord Krishna visited Barsana to play Holi.

Celebrated at the onset of spring, Holi holds a mythological importance - that of the triumph of good over evil. It is also associated with the eternal love of Hindu lord Krishna and his consort Radha and a riot of colors.

(Reuters)