Tigray Refugees in Sudan Say It’s Not Safe to Return Home
December 24, 2020 03:22 PM
Sudan is hosting more than 50,000 refugees who fled the fighting in Ethiopia's Tigray region. Despite the Ethiopian government's announcement that fighting in Tigray is over, many of the refugees say it is not safe enough to go home. Naba Mohiedeen reports from Hashaba Refugees Camp in Sudan.
Camera: Naba Mohiedeen
Produced by: Marcus Harton