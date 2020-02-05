Travel Ban, Face Masks in US Seen as Symptoms of Fear of Coronavirus
February 05, 2020 01:06 PM
A travel ban on non-U.S. citizens who have been to China within the past 14 days is the latest reaction to the coronavirus outbreak as fear of the disease continues to spread. Another symptom of that fear is face masks worn in airports and in crowded places by some people in the U.S. VOA’s Elizabeth Lee reports from the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, where more than 13% of the student population are foreign students from China.