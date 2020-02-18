Coronavirus Outbreak

Travel Restrictions, Uncertainty at Home Cause Chinese Tourists to Extend Visas in Indonesia

February 18, 2020 05:37 PM
Southeast Asia's most populous country, Indonesia, has not had an incidence of coronavirus infection, despite being at the crossroads of global trade and with some of its region's top tourist destinations. But the virus scare is having an impact on many parts of the country, including the popular tourist destination of Bali. The coronavirus outbreak has led to trip cancellations but has also led many Chinese still on the island to apply to extend their vacations there. VOA's Ahadian Utama reports.

Default Author Profile
By
Ahadian Utama
