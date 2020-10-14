Treating COVID-19

President Donald Trump's recovery from COVID-19 was made possible by a combination of medical treatments. Plugged In with Greta Van Susteren examines what experts have learned and how they have adapted treatments to help patients recover and keeping others healthy and safe. Joining Greta is infectious disease expert Dr. Monica Ghandi from USCF/San Francisco General Hospital and Dr. Joseph Allen, professor at Harvard University. Air date: October 14, 2020.