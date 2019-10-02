Treating Ebola in Africa

Ebola again threatens to spread death through Africa’s core. Plugged In with Greta Van Susteren follows US health officials to the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda and Rwanda, leading the response to contain this latest health crisis. See how the outbreak is being handled and find out more about the successes and challenges to fight this deadly virus. Interviews include US Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar; Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the US National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Disease; and Dr. Malonga Miatudila, one of the first to uncover and identify the Ebola virus. Episode recorded October 2, 2019.

