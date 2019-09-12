Science & Health

Trump Administration to Ban Flavored E-Cigarettes

September 12, 2019 02:07 AM
Trump Administration to Ban Flavored E-Cigarettes video player.
Embed
Link

U.S. President Donald Trump Wednesday announced action against flavored electronic cigarettes, which have been linked to breathing problems, lung damage and death. Vaping has become popular, as many considered it healthier than smoking. Flavors such as mint, bubble gum or ice cream attracted young people. But a spike in serious lung problems and deaths linked to vaping have alarmed officials. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports the Trump administration is preparing a ban on all flavored e-cigarettes.
 

Latest Episodes
Thu, 09/12/2019 - 02:33
Adventure-Loving Dogs Learn to Surf in California
Adventure-Loving Dogs Learn to Surf in California
Thu, 09/12/2019 - 02:20
Arab Parties Campaigning Hard to Increase Influence in Israeli Government
Arab Parties Campaigning Hard to Increase Influence in Israeli Government
Wed, 09/11/2019 - 20:38
Five Years on, Global Efforts to Counter IS Continue
Five Years on, Global Efforts to Counter IS Continue
Wed, 09/11/2019 - 20:30
What is a Push Poll?
Explainer Push Poll
Wed, 09/11/2019 - 14:44
As US Marks 9/11 Attacks, Trump Reignites Controversy in Remarks
As US Marks 9/11 Attacks, Trump Reignites Controversy in Remarks