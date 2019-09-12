Trump Administration to Ban Flavored E-Cigarettes

U.S. President Donald Trump Wednesday announced action against flavored electronic cigarettes, which have been linked to breathing problems, lung damage and death. Vaping has become popular, as many considered it healthier than smoking. Flavors such as mint, bubble gum or ice cream attracted young people. But a spike in serious lung problems and deaths linked to vaping have alarmed officials. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports the Trump administration is preparing a ban on all flavored e-cigarettes.

