Trump and Kim Exchange Letters, But Will They Meet at DMZ?
June 26, 2019 08:22 AM
U.S. officials are finalizing plans for President Donald Trump’s visit to South Korea later this week. But White House officials are shrugging off speculation that Trump will hold another summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. From Seoul, VOA’s Bill Gallo reports even if another Trump-Kim meeting were to happen, it is not clear how it could move forward stalled nuclear talks.