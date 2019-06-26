East Asia Pacific

Trump and Kim Exchange Letters, But Will They Meet at DMZ?

June 26, 2019 08:22 AM
Embed
Trump and Kim Exchange Letters, But Will They Meet at DMZ? video player.
Download File

U.S. officials are finalizing plans for President Donald Trump’s visit to South Korea later this week. But White House officials are shrugging off speculation that Trump will hold another summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. From Seoul, VOA’s Bill Gallo reports even if another Trump-Kim meeting were to happen, it is not clear how it could move forward stalled nuclear talks.

Latest Episodes
June 26, 2019
Palestinians Reject Economic Vision of Trump’s 'Deal of the Century'
Palestinians Reject Economic Vision of Trump’s 'Deal of the Century'
June 26, 2019
First Living Iraq War Vet Earns Medal of Honor for Valor in Fallujah
First Living Iraq War Vet Earns Medal of Honor for Valor in Fallujah
June 26, 2019
European Countries Bake Under Early Summer Heat Wave
European Countries Bake Under Early Summer Heat Wave
June 26, 2019
Silicon Valley Looks for Hopeful Signs from Trump and Xi Meeting
Silicon Valley Looks for Hopeful Signs from Trump and Xi Meeting
June 26, 2019
New Democratic Bill Aims to Cancel Some 1.5 Trillion in Student Debt
New Democratic Bill Aims to Cancel Some 1.5 Trillion in Student Debt