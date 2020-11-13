Trump Challenges Election Results

November 13, 2020 05:05 PM
Listen
This program will begin at 5:05 PM
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

A panel of prominent Washington journalists deliberate the latest top stories of the week including the growing concern that the Republican Party’s refusal to acknowledge Biden's victory is impeding the incoming-administration’s transition. Program moderator is Michael Williams, Contributor to CBS Radio in Washington and the panelists are Richard Latendresse, Correspondent for TVA Nouvelles-Canada and Linda Feldmann, Washington Bureau Chief for the Christian Science Monitor.

Latest Episodes
Fri, 11/06/2020 - 05:05 PM
President Trump & Joe Biden Confident of Electoral Win
FILE PHOTO: A combination picture shows U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speaking…
Fri, 10/30/2020 - 06:05 PM
Amy Coney Barrett Sworn In as New Supreme Court Justice
President Donald Trump watches as Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas administers the Constitutional Oath to Amy Coney Barrett on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Oct. 26, 2020, after Barrett was confirmed by the Senate earlier.
Fri, 10/23/2020 - 06:05 PM
COVID-19 Pandemic Top Election Issue
Voters wait in line to enter a polling place and cast their ballots on the first day of North Carolina voting.
Fri, 10/16/2020 - 06:05 PM
President Trump and Joe Biden Campaign in Battleground
FILE - A combination of photos shows U.S. President Donald Trump (L) and Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden squaring off during the first presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio, Sept. 29, 2020.
Fri, 10/09/2020 - 06:05 PM
President Trump, Others in White House Fight COVID-19
President Donald Trump walks out of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to return to the White House after receiving…