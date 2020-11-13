Trump Challenges Election Results
A panel of prominent Washington journalists deliberate the latest top stories of the week including the growing concern that the Republican Party’s refusal to acknowledge Biden's victory is impeding the incoming-administration’s transition. Program moderator is Michael Williams, Contributor to CBS Radio in Washington and the panelists are Richard Latendresse, Correspondent for TVA Nouvelles-Canada and Linda Feldmann, Washington Bureau Chief for the Christian Science Monitor.