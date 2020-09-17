Trump Contradicts CDC Director on Vaccine and Masks
President Donald Trump on Wednesday contradicted a statement by the director of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on his administration’s timeline to provide Americans with vaccinations against the coronavirus, and on the effectiveness of masks. Meanwhile, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden laid out his vaccine plans if he wins the November election. White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has the story.