Trump Defends His Decision on Syria After Rebuke by Own Party Members

October 17, 2019 03:36 AM
U.S. President Donald Trump faced a strong rebuke from lawmakers of both parties Wednesday over his decision to withdraw U.S. forces from northeastern Syria. The withdrawal was quickly followed by Turkey's assault on Syrian Kurds, who were a key U.S. ally in the fight against Islamic State terrorists. The U.S. House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly Thursday in favor of a resolution condemning Trump's decision. Trump says he is demanding a halt to Turkey's incursion into northern Syria. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports.
 

Zlatica Hoke
