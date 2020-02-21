USA

Trump Expects Massive Crowds in India But No Big Trade Deal

February 21, 2020 09:45 PM
U.S. President Donald Trump will visit India early next week to meet his counterpart, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Both sides are already managing expectations by saying they will not be signing a big trade deal. Still, the visit will be full of pomp and circumstance, with Trump already touting the massive crowds expected to turn up for him. White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara takes a look at what we can expect in this meeting between leaders of the world’s two most populous democracies.

Patsy Widakuswara, Senior White House Correspondent
By
Patsy Widakuswara
