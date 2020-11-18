Trump fires cybersecurity head
November 18, 2020 12:05 PM
Listen
This program will begin at 12:05 PM
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
Two weeks after the polls closed in an election he is now projected to lose, U.S. President Donald Trump took to Twitter to fire the official responsible for spearheading efforts to secure the vote. What happened and could be the impact on American democracy? Plus a look ahead at the EU Summit and an update on three Hong Kong lawmakers that were arrested.