Trump Insists on Exoneration in the Face of Startling, Contradictory Testimony

As current and former administration officials testify during impeachment hearings this week, President Donald Trump and his Republican allies are countering allegations that Trump demanded Ukraine probe his political rival in exchange for military aid. In the face of startling testimony that strikes at the heart of Trump's defense, the president and his allies are pushing back against narrow parts of their testimony. VOA White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara takes a look at whether this strategy is likely to sway the public's viewpoint, including Trump's loyal base of supporters.