Trump Insists US Must Get Out of Syria, Other Wars

October 10, 2019 04:19 AM
Turkish jets and artillery, joined by Turkish-backed Syrian militias, attacked border villages in northern Syria early Wednesday causing civilian casualties. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the launch of the incursion into Kurdish-held parts of Syria soon after U.S. troops moved out of the area. U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw American servicemen is largely seen as a betrayal of an important U.S. ally in the fight against terrorist groups in Syria. The U.S. president joined voices condemning Turkey's incursion in the neighboring country, but insisted that the U.S. must stay out of what he called a centuries-old conflict between Turkey and the Kurds. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports.

Zlatica Hoke
