2020 USA Votes

Trump Rallies Georgia Voters in US Senate Runoff While Alleging Widespread Fraud

December 06, 2020 09:59 PM
Republicans and Democrats are working to get Georgia residents to vote in the January 5 runoff election that will decide control of the U.S. Senate. But Republicans are also divided about the results of the November 3 presidential race, with President Donald Trump still asserting widespread voter fraud. Michelle Quinn reports.

Video editor: Mary Cieslak

Michelle Quinn
By
Michelle Quinn
Silicon Valley Bureau Chief
