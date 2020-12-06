Trump Rallies Georgia Voters in US Senate Runoff While Alleging Widespread Fraud
December 06, 2020 09:59 PM
Republicans and Democrats are working to get Georgia residents to vote in the January 5 runoff election that will decide control of the U.S. Senate. But Republicans are also divided about the results of the November 3 presidential race, with President Donald Trump still asserting widespread voter fraud. Michelle Quinn reports.
Video editor: Mary Cieslak