Trump Touts US Economy at Modi's Event in Houston

September 23, 2019 05:41 AM
U.S. President Donald Trump joined India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the "Howdy Modi" event organized by the Indian- American community in Houston, Texas. The president praised bilateral relations with the world's second-most populous nation, but also seemed to use the occasion to woo Texas voters ahead of the 2020 election. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports an estimated 50,000 people attended the rally addressed by the two leaders. 

