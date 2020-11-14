2020 USA Votes

Trump’s Appeal to Many Hispanics Helped Keep Election Close

November 14, 2020 12:21 AM
Although projected to lose the U.S. election, President Donald Trump made the race closer than expected, in part by gaining a higher percentage of minority voters than in 2016, especially among in the growing Latino or Hispanic population. VOA’s Brian Padden reports on increasing political diversity of this rapidly growing ethnic minority, which has increased from 16% to 18% of the U.S. population in the last decade according to the Pew Research Center. 
Camera: Vero Balderas Iglesias     Producer: Brian Padden

Brian Padden
By
Brian Padden
Senior Correspondent
