Turkey Accused of Coronavirus Cover-Up as Cases Rise

Doctors and local politicians in Turkey are voicing concerns that the government is downplaying the scale of the resurgent coronavirus outbreak. The latest official figures suggest there are around 1,700 new infections and around 60 deaths every day across the country – but doctors say the numbers don’t add up. As Henry Ridgwell reports, opposition politicians accuse the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of a cover-up.

Camera: Memet Aksakal and Henry Ridgwell Produced by: Marcus Harton

