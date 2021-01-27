Turkey: Breaking the Silence
Voice of America’s new documentary explores how Turkey smothered a free press – and made arresting its journalists a weapon. Press freedom has never been ideal in Turkey. But under Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s authoritarian reign, the country emerged as a top jailer of journalists. Independent and critical media are targets while government censorship is on the rise. Turkey’s story holds lessons about the fragility of democracy – and why a free press matters.