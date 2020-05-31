Turkey Opens Mosques for Friday Prayers with Strict Social Distancing Measures

Turkey joins other countries in relaxing its strict lockdown measure because of the coronavirus pandemic by letting people go to mosques across the country to perform Friday prayers. Although this lifting of restrictions did not allow people older than 65 to participate in the Friday prayers, many of them nonetheless were seen at mosques. VOA’s Turkish Service’s reporters from Ankara, Istanbul and Diyarbakir visited mosques and filed this report narrated by Bezhan Hamdard.

Produced by: Alparslan Esmer