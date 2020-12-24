Africa

Ugandan Presidential Candidate Fears for Life, Dons Bulletproof Vest

December 24, 2020 03:05 PM
Ugandan presidential candidate Bobi Wine says security forces are stopping him from campaigning, often with tear gas and rubber bullets. Ugandan police say they are enforcing COVID-19 guidelines, but Wine says he fears for his life and has taken to wearing a bulletproof vest.  Halima Athumani reports from his campaign event in Mbarara. 

Producer: Jason Godman. Camera: Francis Mukasa. 

Halima Athumani
Halima Athumani reports for VOA from Kampala, Uganda.
