Ugandan Presidential Candidate Fears for Life, Dons Bulletproof Vest
December 24, 2020 03:05 PM
Ugandan presidential candidate Bobi Wine says security forces are stopping him from campaigning, often with tear gas and rubber bullets. Ugandan police say they are enforcing COVID-19 guidelines, but Wine says he fears for his life and has taken to wearing a bulletproof vest. Halima Athumani reports from his campaign event in Mbarara.
Producer: Jason Godman. Camera: Francis Mukasa.