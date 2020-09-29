Ugandans Cry Foul Over Displacements from Oil Pipeline to Tanzania

Uganda and Tanzania in September signed an agreement to build what they say will be the world’s longest heated oil pipeline, a $3.5 billion project that will run from southwestern Uganda to Dar es Salaam. Ugandan authorities say those affected will be compensated but rights groups worry that few details have been announced. Environmental activists warn the oil project, run by French Company Total and Chinese company CNOOC, also puts Uganda's nature reserves and ecosystems at risk, as Halima Athumani reports from Buliisa, Uganda.

VIDEOGRAPHER: Francis Mukasa

PRODUCER: Jason Godman