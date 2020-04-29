Extremism Watch

UN Concerned About Civilian Casualties in Afghanistan

April 29, 2020 05:33 PM
The United Nations reported Monday that 533 civilians were killed and 760 injured in violence in Afghanistan during the first quarter of 2020. The U.N. Assistance Mission in Afghanistan is concerned about the increase in violence and civilian casualties after the U.S.-Taliban peace agreement, and it is calling for a cease-fire among warring sides. VOA’s Hikmat Sorosh reports from Kabul.

Hikmat Sorosh
