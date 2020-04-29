UN Concerned About Civilian Casualties in Afghanistan
April 29, 2020 05:33 PM
This program will begin at
This program has ended.
The United Nations reported Monday that 533 civilians were killed and 760 injured in violence in Afghanistan during the first quarter of 2020. The U.N. Assistance Mission in Afghanistan is concerned about the increase in violence and civilian casualties after the U.S.-Taliban peace agreement, and it is calling for a cease-fire among warring sides. VOA’s Hikmat Sorosh reports from Kabul.