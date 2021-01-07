US Allies Express Solidarity After Capitol Riots as Rivals Taunt Washington
Many world leaders have expressed shock and dismay at the riots in Washington Wednesday that resulted in at least four deaths and dozens of arrests. Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump marched on Capitol Hill after Trump called for protests against the victory of his rival, Joe Biden, in November’s election. U.S. courts have repeatedly rejected Trump’s claim that the vote was rigged. Henry Ridgwell reports from London.
