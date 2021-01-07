USA

US Allies Express Solidarity After Capitol Riots as Rivals Taunt Washington

January 07, 2021 01:47 PM
Many world leaders have expressed shock and dismay at the riots in Washington Wednesday that resulted in at least four deaths and dozens of arrests. Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump marched on Capitol Hill after Trump called for protests against the victory of his rival, Joe Biden, in November’s election. U.S. courts have repeatedly rejected Trump’s claim that the vote was rigged. Henry Ridgwell reports from London.

Camera: Henry Ridgwell    
Produder: Jon Spier 

Henry Ridgwell
By
Henry Ridgwell
Henry Ridgwell reports for VOA from London.
