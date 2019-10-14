USA

The US and China Experience Negative Repercussions of NBA Controversy

October 14, 2019 06:55 AM
The controversy between China and an NBA general manager does not come as a surprise to many people who follow Chinese politics.  They say it is a particularly sensitive time in China with the People's Republic's 70th anniversary this year, trade tensions with the U.S. and the Hong Kong protests. But China's strong response to the NBA brings to light the degree of influence and power China has on the U.S. entertainment industries.  VOA's Elizabeth Lee has this report.

Elizabeth Lee
