US Announces Massive Troop Pullout from Germany

July 30, 2020 12:33 AM
The United States is pulling almost 12,000 troops from Germany, following through on President Donald Trump’s call to reduce the U.S. military footprint overseas. While defense department officials say the move will boost American security, critics see the move as punishment for a country Trump has criticized as “delinquent” in NATO defense spending. VOA’s diplomatic correspondent Cindy Saine reports from Washington.
Produced by: Bronwyn Benito

Cindy Saine
By
Cindy Saine
VOA Diplomatic Correspondent
