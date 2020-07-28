US Attorney General Defends Federal Response to Portland Protests
U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr told U.S. lawmakers Tuesday federal intervention was needed to calm ongoing protests in the Northwestern U.S. city of Portland, Oregon. Barr pushed back against congressional Democrats’ accusations he has placed loyalty to President Donald Trump ahead of upholding the rule of law in the United States. VOA’s congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson has more from Capitol Hill.
