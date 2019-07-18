USA

US Boots Turkey From F-35 Fighter Jet Program

July 18, 2019 01:50 AM
The United States has terminated Turkey's participation in the F-35 joint strike fighter program. The decision announced Wednesday is in response to Turkey's purchase of the Russian S-400 defense system. The White House said in a statement that Turkey's acceptance of the S-400 undermines its commitments to NATO. But officials also said that Turkey remains an important strategic partner and that security cooperation will continue. VOA's Zlatica Hoke has more.

