US Border Agents Scramble as Migrants Face Deadly Perils

As migrants and asylum-seekers have crossed America’s southern border in record numbers this year, U.S. Border Patrol has scrambled to adapt. In one Texas sector, a near 1,200% increase in the number of migrant family apprehensions has forced the agency to shift personnel and alter emergency procedures geared to save lives. VOA’s Ramon Taylor and Victoria Macchi report on the natural hazards border crossers face, in what is projected to be one of the deadliest years for migrants in the region.