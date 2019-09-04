USA

US Border Agents Scramble as Migrants Face Deadly Perils

September 4, 2019 05:26 AM
US Border Agents Scramble as Migrants Face Deadly Perils video player.
Embed
Link

As migrants and asylum-seekers have crossed America’s southern border in record numbers this year, U.S. Border Patrol has scrambled to adapt. In one Texas sector, a near 1,200% increase in the number of migrant family apprehensions has forced the agency to shift personnel and alter emergency procedures geared to save lives. VOA’s Ramon Taylor and Victoria Macchi report on the natural hazards border crossers face, in what is projected to be one of the deadliest years for migrants in the region.

Latest Episodes
Wed, 09/04/2019 - 05:44
French Government Announces Measures to Tackle Domestic Violence
French Government Announces Measures to Tackle Domestic Violence
Wed, 09/04/2019 - 05:37
Restaurant in Cape Town Serves Insect - Only Menu
Restaurant in Cape Town Serves Insect - Only Menu
Wed, 09/04/2019 - 05:33
A Smart Apron That’s Like an Extra Set of Hands
A Smart Apron That’s Like an Extra Set of Hands
Tue, 09/03/2019 - 18:12
Mosul Family, Disabled by Islamic State War, Struggles With Life
Mosul Family, Disabled by Islamic State War, Struggles With Life
Tue, 09/03/2019 - 09:42
Upcoming Pope Visit Stirs Excitement in Mozambique
Upcoming Pope Visit Stirs Excitement in Mozambique