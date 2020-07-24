US-China Hostility Reaches New Level, Experts Say

Amid rising diplomatic tensions, China has ordered the United States to close its consulate in Chengdu. Experts see the move as retaliation for the U.S. closing of China's consulate in Houston, and they say it reflects a new level of hostility between the two countries ahead of U.S. presidential elections in November. VOA's Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports from Washington.

Videographers: Stella Hsu, Zoom video interviews; Jela de Franceschi, Skype interview