US Condemns New Chinese Security Law in Hong Kong

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and a broad range of U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday condemned China’s imposition of a sweeping new security law on Hong Kong. The new rules drew bipartisan warnings from lawmakers that the Chinese Communist Party could face new sanctions for cracking down on freedom of speech and assembly in a city that is legally supposed to be independent. VOA’s congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson wraps up the reaction from Washington.

Camera: Yihua Lee

Produced by: Katherine Gypson