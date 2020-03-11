Middle East

US Democratic Voters in Israel Divided Over Backing Biden, Sanders

March 11, 2020 06:09 PM
There are about 150,000 American citizens who have immigrated to Israel, and many are closely following  the U.S. Presidential race.  As Linda Gradstein reports for VOA from Jerusalem, Democrats living in the Jewish state are divided over whether to vote for Joe Biden or Bernie Sanders because of worries that American liberals want to reduce the Democratic Party's traditionally strong support for Israel.

Linda Gradstein
