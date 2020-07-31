US Health Experts: COVID-19 Vaccine Could be Ready by 2021

The United States has passed the marker of 150,000 deaths from COVID-19, as some spots around the country continue to see rising case numbers. The political, economic and public health crises are a source of ongoing concern for lawmakers. But the nation’s top health experts did have some encouraging news Friday, telling a congressional panel that development of a vaccine for the virus is proceeding rapidly. VOA's Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson has more from Washington.

Produced by: Katherine Gypson