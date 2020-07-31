COVID-19 Pandemic

US Health Experts: COVID-19 Vaccine Could be Ready by 2021

July 31, 2020 10:27 PM
360p | 8 MB
480p | 11 MB
540p | 15 MB
720p | 30 MB
1080p | 63 MB
Original | 70 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

The United States has passed the marker of 150,000 deaths from COVID-19, as some spots around the country continue to see rising case numbers. The political, economic and public health crises are a source of ongoing concern for lawmakers. But the nation’s top health experts did have some encouraging news Friday, telling a congressional panel that development of a vaccine for the virus is proceeding rapidly. VOA's Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson has more from Washington.
Produced by: Katherine Gypson

Katherine Gypson
By
Katherine Gypson
Latest Episodes