US House Launches Trump Impeachment Inquiry

September 27, 2019 06:05 PM
Listen to a panel of prominent Washington journalists as they deliberate the impact of the impeachment process on U.S. politics and Democrat and Republican reaction to the whistle blower report. Join moderator Paul Brandus, White House Correspondent for USA Today and West Wing Reports, Kimberly Adams-Correspondent for Marketplace and, Ashraf Khalil-Reporter for the Associated Press, as they discuss the Issues in the News.

