US Leaders Call for Unity Against Federal Hate Crime

December 30, 2019 09:16 PM
US Leaders Call for Unity Against Federal Hate Crime
The suspect in Saturday's stabbing attack on Jews gathered for a Hanukkah celebration has been charged with a federal hate crime. U.S. prosecutors filed the charges Monday in the Southern District of New York against 37-year-old Grafton Thomas, the man suspected of stabbing five Hasidic Jews in a rabbi's home in Monsey, near New York City. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports officials are boosting security measures in some majority Jewish areas, but also calling for unity against hate crime.

Zlatica Hoke
