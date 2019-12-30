US Leaders Call for Unity Against Federal Hate Crime

The suspect in Saturday's stabbing attack on Jews gathered for a Hanukkah celebration has been charged with a federal hate crime. U.S. prosecutors filed the charges Monday in the Southern District of New York against 37-year-old Grafton Thomas, the man suspected of stabbing five Hasidic Jews in a rabbi's home in Monsey, near New York City. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports officials are boosting security measures in some majority Jewish areas, but also calling for unity against hate crime.