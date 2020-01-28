South & Central Asia

US Military Recovers Remains from Afghanistan Plane Crash

January 28, 2020 08:35 PM
Embed

American officials have recovered the bodies of two U.S. pilots from the site of Monday's military plane crash in Ghazni province, Afghanistan. It is still unclear why the plane went down in the Taliban-controlled district, but U.S. officials maintain it was not shot down, contrary to Taliban claims. VOA’s Asef Hussaini in Ghazni spoke with the province’s chief of police as well as local officials and filed this report narrated by Bezhan Hamdard.
 

Default Author Profile
By
Asef Hussaini
Default Author Profile
By
Jalal Mirzad
Latest Episodes
Tue, 01/28/2020 - 11:39
California High School Forces Students to Lock Away Phones
California High School Forces Students to Lock Away Phones
Tue, 01/28/2020 - 10:30
US Fans Recall NBA Star Kobe Bryant as an Inspiration
Fans Recall Kobe Bryant as an Inspiration
Tue, 01/28/2020 - 10:24
Iraqi Protesters Defiant as Prominent Cleric Withdraws Support
Iraqi Protesters Defiant as Clashes Intensify
Tue, 01/28/2020 - 06:04
Bolton Testimony Could Change Trump Impeachment Trial
Bolton Testimony Could Change Trump Impeachment Trial
Tue, 01/28/2020 - 06:01
Trump and Israel’s Netanyahu Tout Middle East Peace 'Deal of the Century'
Trump and Israel’s Netanyahu Tout Middle East Peace 'Deal of the Century'