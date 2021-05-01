US Muslims, Jews Break Ramadan Fast in Virtual Iftar
May 01, 2021 03:14 AM
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
Every evening during Ramadan, the Muslim month of fasting, people break the fast in a celebration with family and friends in a meal known as Iftar. During the COVID-19 pandemic, some have come together in communal celebrations through social media, and as Mike O’Sullivan reports, one organization in Los Angeles is using a virtual Iftar to bridge the gap between Muslims and Jews.