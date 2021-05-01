USA

US Muslims, Jews Break Ramadan Fast in Virtual Iftar

May 01, 2021 03:14 AM
360p | 8 MB
480p | 11 MB
540p | 13 MB
720p | 22 MB
1080p | 46 MB
Original | 73 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

Every evening during Ramadan, the Muslim month of fasting, people break the fast in a celebration with family and friends in a meal known as Iftar. During the COVID-19 pandemic, some have come together in communal celebrations through social media, and as Mike O’Sullivan reports, one organization in Los Angeles is using a virtual Iftar to bridge the gap between Muslims and Jews.

Mike O'Sullivan
By
Mike O'Sullivan
Latest Episodes
Fri, 04/30/2021 - 06:45 PM
US Political Power Shifts West and South With Population
 US Political Power Shifts West and South With Population
Fri, 04/30/2021 - 06:40 PM
US Drawdown from Afghanistan Now Underway
US Drawdown from Afghanistan Now Underway
Fri, 04/30/2021 - 02:48 PM
Proactive Living
Proactive Living (VOA Connect Episode 172)
Fri, 04/30/2021 - 02:48 PM
Shifting to Homeschooling
Shifting to Homeschooling
Fri, 04/30/2021 - 02:47 PM
Photographer and Golfer
Photographer and Golfer