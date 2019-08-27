USA

US, No Longer Top Choice for Foreign Students

August 27, 2019 05:29 AM
In the past decade, the U.S. saw a steady rise in the number of international students who enrolled in colleges and universities here. But because of high tuition and fees, immigration concerns, divisive political talk and perceived crime, international students are considering other options. Top competitors to the U.S. include Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Europe and China. These countries are making it less expensive and more convenient for students. Sahar Majid has more in this report narrated by Jim Bertel.

