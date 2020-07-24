US Presidential Rivals Argue Over Who Is Tougher on China

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic that originated in China, President Donald Trump has adopted an increasingly hardline policy against Beijing, elevating U.S.-China policy as a major issue in the presidential election campaign. Trump, who this week ordered Beijing to close its consulate in Houston, Texas, has criticized his Democratic Party rival, former Vice President Joe Biden, as being soft on China. But as VOA’s Brian Padden reports, Biden also portrays himself as tough on China and has criticized Trump’s polices as inconsistent and ineffective.

Producer: Brian Padden.