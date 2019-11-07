Africa

With US Prodding, Nile Dam Countries Resume Talks

November 7, 2019 09:57 PM
After a meeting in Washington this week, the foreign ministers of Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan committed to reach an agreement over the disputed Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam by next January. Before the meeting, the foreign ministers met President Donald Trump at the White House. Trump has taken an interest in the conflict after Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi asked him to mediate. White House correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has this story.

Patsy Widakuswara, Senior White House Correspondent
Written By
Patsy Widakuswara
