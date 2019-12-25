US Quilters Incorporate Indonesian Designs into Ancient Craft
December 25, 2019 02:59 PM
A quilt is a multi-layered blanket, often used as a home decoration or as a baby blanket. Quilts are an ancient craft but really took off in the United States in the late 1600's. Today, in the northwest state of Oregon quilting remains vital by incorporating all kinds of new styles and fabrics - some of them from Indonesia. Ariadne Budianto reports.