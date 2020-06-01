US Race Solidarity Protests Erupt in Cities Across the World
June 01, 2020 12:49 PM
This program will begin at
This program has ended.
Protests have erupted in cities across the world in solidarity with the ‘Black Lives Matter’ demonstrations in the United States. The protests follow the death in police custody of George Floyd, a 46-year old black man, in Minneapolis last week. As Henry Ridgwell reports from London, many protestors outside the U.S. say they see racial injustice in their own countries.
Camera: Henry Ridgwell Producer: Marcus Harton